VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Adamek Financial, a leading and well recognized benefit consulting firm in Western Canada, announced today that it will merge with Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB). The combined company will be the largest independent employee-owned benefit consulting firm in Canada.

Founded in 1989 by Mike Adamek, Adamek Financial is a boutique benefit consulting firm with over 500 clients in Western Canada specializing in small businesses and the sports tourism industry. Adamek Financial is headquartered in Victoria, BC with a secondary location in Vancouver. The client reach spans the province of British Columbia, Alberta, and The Territories. The team has a combined 92 years of consulting experience that includes benefit plan reviews, plan management, market analysis, member communication and corporate insurance planning.

With respect to this announcement, Mike, President of Adamek Financial, noted that "This is an exciting time to merge with Sterling Capital Brokers, as our team is primed to bring their consulting expertise to a broader set of clients, nationwide. Sterling's technology combined with the team at Adamek Financial will enable us to drive tremendous value to the existing client-base, and into new geographies. As a combined company we will be well positioned to provide best-in-class client service and innovation throughout Canada."

"Sterling continues to lead with technology and innovation as we look to merge with Adamek Financial. Following our prior mergers with Luedey Consultants Inc in Atlantic Canada, and Riverview Insurance in Alberta, we are excited to expand our national presence with the addition of Mike and his team. The combination of the largest independent broker in Canada, with the leading broker in Victoria, is a great outcome for the two firms and their respective clients," said SCB Co-Founder, David Haines. "Everyone at SCB is excited to start working with Adamek Financial and their outstanding team; Sterling Capital continues to lead with technology, backed by skilled people."

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firms that specializes in servicing SME's and Multi-National Enterprise clients across Canada. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provides rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

For further information: John Griffin, President, [email protected], 647.824.3433

