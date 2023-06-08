News From TheLede.ca

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Crave announced today that it is expanding its direct-to-consumer subscription offering with ad-supported tiers. Launching this summer, the new plans will give customers a range of options to access Crave's ever-growing lineup of award-winning premium content. Full plan details, including price points, to be announced at launch.

"In a crowded streaming landscape, Crave stands out from global players with an unbeatable content offering," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President Content and News, Bell Media and Vice-Chair Quebec, Bell. "We are thrilled to be offering the flexibility and expanded choice of ad-supported tiers to our subscribers, while aligning Crave with current industry standards."

"Today's announcement fulfills the growing demand from advertisers to leverage the power of Crave," said Stewart Johnston, SVP, Bell Media Sales and Sports at Bell Media. "We are excited to open the door to Crave's sought-after inventory for clients, to showcase their brands in a premium environment."

At launch, with any plan chosen, subscribers have access to a premium content offering in both English and French including hit series FRIENDS, THE BIG BANG THEORY, and THE OFFICE; new, current, and library HBO and Max Original programming; blockbuster movies; a growing collection of kids programming; and award-winning, critically-acclaimed Crave Originals including LETTERKENNY, SHORESY, WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL), LITTLE BIRD, and Canada's Drag Race. Crave is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of all new Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films, after their theatrical and home entertainment window.

About Crave

Delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of FRIENDS, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. Crave is a major supporter of Canada's production industry, helping to fund numerous film projects, and features acclaimed selections from some of Canada's prestigious film festivals including Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, HOT DOCS, ImagineNATIVE, and Inside Out LGBT Film Festival.

Crave is a bilingual TV and streaming service with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. It's also available through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading content company, providing Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed television programming on network, specialty, pay and digital platforms. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

