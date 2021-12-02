Ad Agency FUSE Create designs a card game so you can fight with your family again

It's a deck of cards with suggestions of arguments that are better to have with your family this holiday season, without anyone throwing the cranberry sauce across the table. No pandemic. No politics. Just good old fashioned festive family fights.

"I mean, it's going to happen regardless," says Steve Miller, ECD at FUSE Create. "We thought we would offer a way to make those inevitable holiday family arguments a little more fun – and have a little fun with it at the same time."

This game is full of low stakes and hot takes that are sure to get friendly debates rolling with arguments like "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" or "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?" It'll be available for purchase at fusecreate.myshopify.com, with a portion of all proceeds going to Children's Aid Foundation.

