MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Development work on Acura's first all-electric models – the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant – continues apace as testing extends to real-world conditions.

As the brand accelerates toward an electrified future, Type S models will continue to put the driver experience first and will exemplify Acura's unyielding commitment to delivering on the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise.

Cloaked in a bespoke "Type S" camouflage wrap, the ZDX prototype is being rigorously tested and tuned by Acura engineers to optimize the SUV's dynamics and overall driving experience.

Designed at the Acura Design Studio in Southern California, the ZDX will feature many of the styling themes that debuted on the Acura Precision EV Concept during Monterey Car Week last August. Acura's first zero emission production model, the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S will be officially unveiled in 2023.

