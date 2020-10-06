The 2021 RDX PMC gets a shot of NSX DNA, bathed in stunning Thermal Orange Pearl paint shared with the electrified supercar. The RDX follows TLX and MDX to be hand-built alongside NSX at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). The range topping RDX PMC will carry a sticker price around $58,0001 when the first customer deliveries begin this November.

The RDX PMC is the most well equipped RDX variant, combining the top-shelf features from the RDX Platinum Elite Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec. Exclusive to the RDX PMC Edition are gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; a body colour grille surround; black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura's industry leading torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) is standard equipment.

The RDX PMC Edition's Thermal Orange Pearl exterior is complemented on the inside with colour-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec style with the Platinum Elite's premium touches, the RDX PMC features a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede®, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.

Video - 2021 Acura RDX PMC

2021 RDX PMC Edition Canadian Feature Summary

Exclusive to RDX PMC Edition

Thermal Orange Pearl paint

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plate

Gloss black 20-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Gloss black roof panel with panoramic moonroof

Gloss black door handles

Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body colour grille surround

Gloss black door mirrors with auto-dimming

Dual black chrome exhaust finishers

Ebony Milano leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching

leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching Leather-wrapped steering wheel with, A-Spec badge and orange stitching

Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging and orange stitching

