MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - J.D. Power has awarded the Acura MDX with a 2023 Residual Value award in the Midsize Premium SUV 3 Row Segment.

The J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Awards are the automotive industry standard when it comes to recognizing the vehicles segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) after a three-year period for premium vehicles. This is a vital consideration for car buyers when assessing the total cost of ownership and re-sale value for a particular vehicle whether the vehicle is financed, leased or purchased with cash.

"The Acura MDX is renowned for its premium quality and reliability and embodies our commitment to precision crafted performance," says James Marchand, Assistant Vice President Acura Canada. "We're very proud to be recognized by J.D. Power with this award which solidifies the value the MDX holds and provides to our Canadian customers for years after leasing or purchasing."

About Acura Canada

Acura is the performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates an exciting driving experience. The Acura lineup features four distinctive models – the Integra sports sedan, TLX performance luxury sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. The TLX, MDX and Integra come in a Type S variant, the pinnacle expression of performance engineering and technology, Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 35th anniversary in Canada in 2022 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

