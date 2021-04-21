Acura Celebrates Type S Heritage in New Video as 2021 TLX Type S Nears Market Introduction

From 2001 through 2010, Type S set the standard for Acura performance in North America, offering a dynamic driving experience with more power, improved handling, and stronger braking. Those high-performance variants of the Acura CL, TL, RSX and CSX continue to hold a special place in the hearts of driving enthusiasts.

This year Type S returns with the 2021 TLX Type S, arriving in showrooms this spring, with the upcoming MDX Type S – the first SUV to wear the Type S badge – to follow later this year. The production embodiment of the Type S Concept, the 2021 TLX Type S delivers on Acura's promise of Precision Crafted Performance. Powered by the Acura-exclusive 355-horsepower Type S Turbo V6 and with standard Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), it's the quickest, most powerful, and best handling Type S ever.

Acura Type S Model History

2001-2003 Acura 3.2CL Type S : The Type S performance line debuted with the 2001 Acura 3.2CL Type S. The high-performance coupe featured a 3.2-litre V6 engine with 260 horsepower (upgraded from the standard CL's 225 hp), a 5-speed automatic with a manual shift function, quicker steering, 17-inch wheels and tires and a sport-tuned suspension. In its final model year, a 6-speed manual transmission was available. For more information on the 2001 Acura 3.2CL Type S click here.

2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL Type S : Debuting a year after the 3.2CL Type S, the 3.2TL Type S high-performance sedan featured the same performance-tuned engine, 5-speed automatic with a manual shift function, and similar suspension, wheel and tire upgrades. For more information on the 2002 Acura 3.2TL Type S click here.

2002-2006 Acura RSX Type S : The RSX Type S also joined the family in 2002, powered by a new 2.0-litre i -VTEC® 4-cylinder with 200 horsepower (upgraded from the standard RSX's 160 hp) connected exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission. In 2005, the RSX Type S received a power boost to 210 horsepower, with styling changes that included a larger eye-catching rear wing. For more information on the 2002 Acura RSX Type S click here.

2007-2008 Acura TL Type S : The third-generation Acura TL rejoined the Type S lineup in 2007 powered by a 3.5-litre V6 making 286 horsepower (upgraded from the standard TL's 3.2-litre V6 with 258 hp). A 6-speed manual transmission, 4-piston Brembo brakes, sport suspension, upgraded wheels and distinctive quad exhaust were all standard. For more information on the 2007 Acura TL Type S click here.

2007-2010 Acura CSX Type S: Built exclusively for the Canadian market at Honda of Canada Mfg. in Alliston, Ontario was the Type S variant of the CSX. This model debuted in 2007 consisting of a 2.0 litre I4, 197 horsepower, i-VTEC engine with a 6-speed manual transmission. It featured stiffer springs, firmer damping and thicker stabilizer bars and employed electronic stability control. Other amenities included 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, rear wing spoiler with integrated LED brake light, fog lights, upgraded audio system, Bluetooth and USB connections. For more information on the 2007 Acura CSX Type S click here.

A New Generation of Type S

2021 Acura TLX Type S: Type S returns to Acura showrooms with the all-new TLX Type S, the most powerful, quickest, and best handling Type S ever. Powered by the new Type S Turbo V6, the TLX Type S boasts 355-horsepower, an upgraded 10-speed automatic transmission, SH-AWD®, a sport tuned suspension and Brembo® brakes. For more information on the 2021 Acura TLX Type S click here.

2022 Acura MDX Type S: The 2022 MDX Type S will be the first SUV to ever wear the Type S badge. Building on the critically acclaimed and all-new fourth generation MDX, Acura's new flagship, the MDX Type S will be powered by the 355 hp Type S Turbo V6 and will also feature standard SH-AWD®. For more information on the 2022 Acura MDX click here. More details about the MDX Type S will be available closer to its on-sale date.

