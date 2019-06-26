AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Tal Hayek, Co-Founder, CEO, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT), joined Michael Kousaie, Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. AcuityAds is a technology company that provides marketers a solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and screens to amplify reach and Share of Attention® throughout the customer journey. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto, with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 26, 2019.