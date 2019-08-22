ACTO Wins Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Platform Category in 2019 International Business Awards

With the life sciences industry realizing the value of micro-learning, sales enablement, and data for commercial success, ACTO's Commercialization Cloud receiving the Gold Stevie® Award has come at a pivotal point. ACTO has helped over 50 global pharmaceutical and medical device companies digitally transform their content, training, and commercial activities to improve patient-treatment access. As ACTO's customer-base and partnerships grow, the Commercialization Cloud technology also continues to push the envelope with state-of-the-art tools designed to address the nuances of the highly regulated life sciences industry.

"Congratulations to all those nominated for the Stevie International Business Awards, and thank you to the esteemed judges and the Stevie Awards for this honour," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "As healthcare systems around the world change, life sciences companies are finding themselves at a watershed moment. This is an immense opportunity for us to use technology to digitally transform an entire industry that has patients as its ultimate beneficiaries. This Gold Stevie Award is resounding recognition that ACTO is indeed the technology of choice for life sciences companies looking to give their products the best chance at commercial success."

The application of artificial intelligence, mobile technology, deep data sourcing, and enterprise software integrations makes ACTO Commercialization Cloud a category-defining technology. It is the only consolidated cloud platform that is helping pharmaceutical and medical device companies to effectively communicate their clinical evidence story, increase sales, and gather powerful field intelligence while staying compliant and managing compliance risks.

ACTO's front-facing mobile app gives field teams one place for all their training, content sharing, sales enablement, coaching, and marketing tools. On the backend, commercial leaders have one dashboard that combines field analytics and key performance indicators of training impact, sales force competency, compliance management, and customer engagement to provide a holistic view of commercial strategy performance.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries" said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

About ACTO

ACTO is on a mission to improve treatment access by disrupting how drugs and devices are commercialized globally. ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences is the only one-stop-shop sales, marketing, and training platform designed to help life sciences companies effectively communicate their clinical evidence story, increase sales, and gather powerful field intelligence. ACTO helps pharma, medical device, and dental companies increase rep effectiveness, message consistency, and build a culture of continuous learning while helping them stay compliant. For more information on the ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences, visit acto.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

