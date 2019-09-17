ACTO and Teleflex Collaboration Leads to Improved Sales Performance and Wins Bronze in the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards for Learning Technology Implementation

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - ACTO and Teleflex's Vascular Division won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the "Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation" category for their groundbreaking efforts to improve sales performance. The ACTO and Teleflex case study demonstrates the commercial success that life sciences companies can achieve after implementing new technology to gather field data and streamline their commercialization processes.

"This award is a testament to Teleflex's visionary leadership in recognizing the importance of learning and development in life sciences' renewed industry landscape," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO, "With all the changes we are seeing right now in the industry, Teleflex had the vision to engage their sales force through digital transformation, and were able to execute seamlessly on their commercial strategy. As a result, they have been able to drive commercial outcomes through learning, a landmark achievement for Teleflex and the industry at large."

"Teleflex had a product that was underperforming for over a year. In just one quarter, we have exceeded our sales targets after launching modules through ACTO," said Jacqueline Cronin, Senior Marketing Manager, Vascular at Teleflex, "ACTO has been a game-changer for our company. We were looking for a way to engage our entire sales force, particularly legacy reps, and provide them with a continuous learning experience. ACTO was a true partner in helping us redesign our training, and track what our top reps are doing to create a blueprint for success. They have been instrumental in ensuring that the field adopted our new sales process, and gave our reps tools and learnings to increase their proficiencies."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 4-6, 2020, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"The HCM Excellence Awards recognize programs that measurably benefit organizations," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. "Many human capital management departments are unable to confirm that their initiatives help the business's bottom line. Because we focus on measurable benefits, our awards program is universally recognized and highly prestigious."

About ACTO

ACTO is on a mission to improve treatment access by disrupting how drugs and devices are commercialized globally. ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences is the only one-stop-shop sales, marketing, and training platform designed to help life sciences companies effectively communicate their clinical evidence story, increase sales, and gather powerful field intelligence. ACTO helps pharma, medical device, and dental companies increase rep effectiveness, message consistency, and build a culture of continuous learning while helping them stay compliant. For more information on the ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences, visit acto.com.

About Teleflex

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. They apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Their portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what they do every day makes a difference.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (www.brandonhall.com)

