Activities Not to Be Missed at C2 Online This Week
Oct 26, 2020, 08:30 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today begins the second week of activities for C2 Online - Montreal 2020, which ends this Friday. Musical performances by local artists, a forum on sustainable mobility in Quebec, professional training and culinary activities are on the program. Here are the highlights of the week.
Full programming of C2 Online: https://www.c2montreal.com/c2-online-schedule/#/
|
Monday, October 26
|
11 am to 12 pm
|
Let's relaunch Montreal – Jumpstarting the city's economic revival.
|
Speakers: Michel Leblanc (the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal), Yves Lalumière (Tourisme Montréal), Sylvie Vachon (Montreal Port Authority), Philippe Rainville (Aéroports de Montréal), Stéphane Paquet (Montréal International) in conversation with Déborah Cherenfant (moderator).
|
4:45 pm to 5:30 pm
|
LIVE PERFORMANCE: Sunset Session with Montreal R&B artist Kallitechnis
|
Performance and intimate conversation in an immersive and interactive installation, broadcast live from Moment Factory's Studio. The event will alternate musical performances with conversations between Kallitechnis, Montreal R&B artist, Pamela Schneider, from Moment Factory, Jeanne Dorelli, from the Commission Montréal Numérique, and moderator Martine St-Victor. An opportunity for online participants to ask questions and discover how creativity and technology can be a force for positive change, while enjoying an exclusive performance by a local R&B artist.
|
Tuesday, October 27
|
11 am to 12 pm
|
Fireside chat with British actress and activist Jameela Jamil
|
Speakers: Remarks by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and fireside chat between Jameela Jamil (actress, writer, host and advocate) and Montreal comedian Tranna Wintour.
|
Topics: gender equality and mental health education, the toxic culture sometimes conveyed by social media, and the oppressive nature of female beauty standards.
|
4 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Interactive culinary challenge in collaboration with La Tablée des Chefs
|
Prepare delicious dishes with local ingredients, discussing the crucial issues of food access and waste. Followed by a discussion between Montreal chef John Winter Russell and chef Fisun Ercan from Quebec's Bika Farm. RESERVATION REQUIRED.
|
Wednesday, October 28
|
9 am to 10 am
|
Workshop: Inventors like you – Developing your own maker mindset
|
Masterclass by John Cohn (IBM). RESERVATION REQUIRED.
|
11:45 am to 12 pm
|
Opportunities and risks in an increasingly digital world.
|
Speakers: Remarks by Stéphane Paquet (Montréal International) and conversation between Jean-Nicolas Guillemette (Dialogue), David Carroll (Parsons School of Design) and Flavie Halais (interviewer).
|
Thursday, October 29
|
9 am to 9:30 am
|
Re-building a more inclusive economy.
|
Speakers: Andria Barrett (Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce) in conversation with Garrick Tiplady (Interviewer).
|
11 am to 12 pm
|
Fireside Chat with Gary Vaynerchuk.
|
Speaker: remarks by Claudine Blondin Bronfman and fireside chat between Gary Vaynerchuk (VaynerX & VaynerMedia) and Shira Lazar (interviewer).
|
Friday, October 30
|
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm
|
Conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne-Marie Withenshaw.
|
Topics to be discussed include building a successful business empire and the resilience entrepreneurs must demonstrate to persist despite mistakes and failures.
|
FORUM QUÉBEC ÉLECTRIQUE
|
9 am to 9:45 am
|
Accelerating the drive towards a greener economy.
|
Speaker: Sophie Brochu (President and CEO, Hydro-Québec).
|
9:45 am to 10:30 am
|
Québec's very own battery.
|
Speakers: Pierre Fitzgibbon (Minister of Economy and Innovation), Vuk Milojkovic (BASF Battery Materials North America), Walter Di Bartolomeo (Pratt & Whitney Canada ) in conversation with Sarah Houde (Propulsion Québec)
|
11:15 am to 12 pm
|
Future-proofing urban life: The new forces driving more resilient and innovative cities.
|
Speakers: Erik Grab (Michelin) and James Ehrlich (ReGen Villages) in conversation with Matthieu Dugal (moderator).
|
1 pm to 1:30 pm
|
Québec's integrated approach towards a green economy: A win-win for the province and the planet.
|
Speakers: Benoit Charette (Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change), Jonatan Julien (Minister of Energy and Natural Resources) in conversation with Charles Milliard (moderator).
|
4:15 pm to 5 pm
|
A new way forward together: Sparking the electrification of public transport.
|
Speakers: Marie Hélène Cloutier (Transdev Canada), Guy Picard (Société de Transport de Laval), Marc Rousseau (STO Gatineau), in conversation with Philippe Schnobb (Moderator).
Media registration form: https://c2meg.com/en/webform/quota_5f7b81582aa85
SOURCE C2 Montréal
For further information: Steven Ross, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 438 885-2751