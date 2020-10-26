



Performance and intimate conversation in an immersive and interactive installation, broadcast live from Moment Factory's Studio. The event will alternate musical performances with conversations between Kallitechnis, Montreal R&B artist, Pamela Schneider, from Moment Factory, Jeanne Dorelli, from the Commission Montréal Numérique, and moderator Martine St-Victor. An opportunity for online participants to ask questions and discover how creativity and technology can be a force for positive change, while enjoying an exclusive performance by a local R&B artist.