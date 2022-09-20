MONTREAL, QC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - While negotiations for the renewal of the collective agreement continue, the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery Office Employees Union has announced that its members will be on strike as of September 20.

The Cemetery will continue to operate, meet the needs of its clientele, and continue to welcome and provide services to bereaved families.

This strike comes on the heels of a negotiation meeting, in the presence of the conciliator, during which the union tabled a comprehensive offer including its complete monetary demands. The wage demands represent a major increase in wages, while employees currently enjoy a competitive wage of $30 per hour on average, in addition to a wide range of benefits that add more than 35% to their compensation.

We have always discussed and negotiated in good faith with union representatives. We have responded to requests by seeking solutions. We have waived our right to lockout in order to respect the bereaved families, the employees and all of our clients.

The Cemetery is a not-for-profit organization (NPO) and we look forward to completing these negotiations and reaching an agreement that will allow us to continue to provide good pay, working conditions as well as benefits to our office employees, while fulfilling our mission to our clients and ensuring the sustainability of the Cemetery.

About Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery

Since its founding in 1854, Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery has welcomed close to one million deceased persons in a unique site that is recognized, with its 343 acres, as the largest cemetery in Canada. A national historic site, Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery is a place of peace and remembrance, as well as a jewel in the crown of Montreal's architectural, historical, arboreal and environmental heritage. For more information, please visit: cimetierenotredamedesneiges.ca

