Active and public transportation infrastructure upgrades underway for communities throughout Alberta

RED DEER, AB, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Local infrastructure upgrades are coming to over 50 communities across Alberta through 48 active and rural public transportation projects after a combined investment of more than $60 million from the federal government and recipients.

This was announced by Minister Randy Boissonnault and the Mayor of Red Deer, Ken Johnston.

The City of Red Deer will rehabilitate the Canadian Pacific Railway Bridge, a significant historical landmark which is used as a main active transportation corridor. It is the only dedicated river crossing near the greater downtown and Riverside Meadows. This crossing also benefits more vulnerable communities by providing direct access to social supports located on either side of the bridge.

The Bow Valley region of Banff, Canmore, and Lake Louise will benefit from three new accessible electric transit buses and a charging station, which will improve traffic flow for commuters and visitors to this busy area in the National park. Similarly, in areas such as Cochrane, Rocky View County, and Medicine Hat, the upgrades or enhancements of transit vehicles will benefit the surrounding communities.

Other rural and Indigenous communities receiving funding will benefit from improvements to existing pathway systems and crosswalk infrastructure. Funding will also support better public transit services with new energy-efficient and accessible vehicles, upgraded equipment and improvements to bus stops, and rural transit planning studies and routes.

The details of each project can be found in the accompanying backgrounder.

Quotes

"As communities in Alberta continue to grow, it is vital to have active and rural public transportation infrastructure that meets their evolving needs. Our government's investment will encourage Albertans to be active and healthy and contribute to a cleaner environment, creating more resilient and stronger communities for everyone."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment from the federal government means more than just upgrading infrastructure; it signifies a commitment to the well-being and safety of our community. Rehabilitating the Canadian Pacific Railway bridge not only preserves a significant historical landmark but also enhances connectivity, revitalizes our downtown, and ensures access to essential services for all residents, including those most vulnerable. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Red Deer."

His Worship Ken Johnston, Mayor of the City of Red Deer

"Thanks to the support of the Rural Transit Solutions fund, we are thrilled to be able to further expand our zero-emission fleet through the purchase of additional electric buses. Operating Roam Transit services within and around Banff National Park, environmental stewardship is paramount to us and our partner communities. Embracing advanced technologies to reduce emissions underscores our commitment to sustainable transit. Adding additional electric buses marks a pivotal moment in our transition, enhancing our journey to lowering emissions, and moving us towards a greener future".

Martin Bean, CEO, Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $36,301,698 through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The ATF is providing $18,438,784 of this investment for 31 projects, $15,193,328 of this investment is through RTSF in support of 15 projects, and $2,669,586 is through PTIS for two projects. Municipalities and associated funding partners are contributing a total of $24,892,275 to their respective projects.

through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The ATF is providing of this investment for 31 projects, of this investment is through RTSF in support of 15 projects, and is through PTIS for two projects. Municipalities and associated funding partners are contributing a total of to their respective projects. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Active Transportation Fund:

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Rural Transit Solutions Fund:

The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding envelope is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible planning and design projects are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible planning and design projects are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program)

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Including today's announcement, eighteen infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.97 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $2.03 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

Averaging $3 billion a year, this predictable and flexible public transit funding will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and by supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year, this predictable and flexible public transit funding will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and by supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Backgrounder: Active and public transportation infrastructure upgrades are underway for communities throughout Alberta

Web: Infrastructure Canada

