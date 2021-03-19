Action Week Against Racism and for Equal Opportunities (SACR) - 22nd Edition

WENDAKE, QC, March 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is celebrated every year on March 21. For 22 years now, the Week of Action against Racism and for Equality has been held every year to mobilize the population on these crucial issues.

On this day of the launch of the SACR, the AFNQL reminds that intolerance is still very present towards First Nations in Quebec. Systemic racism is well and truly embedded in various public services and two recent media incidents in Joliette have once again highlighted it in the health system.

With the objective of eliminating discrimination and racism, the AFNQL also implemented an action plan last fall. The Chiefs want to call upon Quebecers to build and renew their mutual relationship in a spirit of openness and respect towards each other. "The AFNQL is counting on a better understanding between Quebec and the First Nations, with the aim of eliminating the prejudices and mistrust that have existed for too long in our common history," says Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

Progress is promising, but there is still a lot of work to be done to achieve equal rights for all in Quebec. The current pandemic has exacerbated inequalities in many ways and unfortunately, the race, color, and origin remain a determining factor. The Action Week Against Racism is therefore a privileged moment to reflect on a better way of living together, free of racism and respectful of differences. As a society, we must develop inclusive measures to promote a rapprochement between all people, regardless of their origin. The fight against racism concerns everyone!

The AFNQL's Action Plan is available on our website www.apnql.com

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Source: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-4620

