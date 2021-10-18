ACSESS supports Ontario government initiative to hold accountable unethical, illegal operators

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS) applauds the Ontario provincial government's efforts to crack down on unethical, illegal operators in an effort to continuously raise the bar – all provincial governments must hold accountable unethical and illegal operators the companies that use them, tarnishing the reputation of the TH industry, and the Canadian economy as a whole.

As part of its mandate, ACSESS has long supported and advocated for initiatives to ensure that all temporary help agencies (THAs) comply with their legal obligations. This creates a level playing field for ACSESS member agencies and results in a fairer industry for THAs, their clients and assignment employees alike. We have been pleased to provide our input to Minister McNaughton and his staff over the last number of months. We welcome the tabling of the legislation and look forward to further providing input on behalf of our members as to the implementation once the government grants the necessary approvals to move forward.

Consistent with this longstanding position, ACSESS supports the creation of a licensing regime for THAs, provided that the government is committed to investing the resources needed to ensure that any such regime is meaningful and effective in achieving its goals, which must include holding accountable not only the unethical and illegal THAs that tarnish the reputation of the entire industry but also the companies that choose to use illegal THA's, for their own unfair benefit.

Earlier today, Ontario Ministry of Labour issued a press release and included a statement from ACSESS as key stakeholder in this file:

"ACSESS strongly endorses the establishment of a licensing regime ensuring that all temporary help agencies comply with their legal obligations," said Mary McIninch, Executive Director, Government Relations of the Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services. "This initiative creates a level playing field and results in a fairer industry for THAs, their clients and assignment employees alike. We applaud the government for taking a bold approach that includes enforcement initiatives against THA's that operate illegally and the client companies that use them."

SOURCE ACSESS - Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services

For further information: Mary McIninch, BA. LLB. Executive Director, ACSESS, 416-807-6665 / 1-888-232-4962, [email protected]

Related Links

www.acsess.org

