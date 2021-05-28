ACSESS: National Board of Directors 2021-2022

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS), Canada's voice of the $15 billion recruitment, employment & staffing services industry, announces its National Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 year.

Ted Maksimowski, Franchise Owner, Express Employment Professionals, will continue serving the Association for another year as President. Ted has been actively engaged in ACSESS activities since he was first elected to the National Board of Directors in 2010. He has held various committee positions, chairing the PR & Communications Committee, serving as National Vice-President and as President last year. In these positions, Ted has demonstrated his commitment to elevating the industry's reputation, its contribution to the Canadian economy and ACSESS' critical role in advancing best practices and workplace safety.

"I am honoured to be elected to continue in my role as President of our industry's national association, and look forward to working with my fellow Board members, and committee and chapter members in completing the various important initiatives we have on our agenda." says Maksimowski. "I am proud and inspired by the resiliency and strength of our members as they overcame the extraordinary challenges of 2020 and successfully provided businesses with the talent they needed so essential to their survival and growth of our economy."

"Last year we provided our members with guidelines, seminars, Safe to Work Alliance materials, delivered our first and very successful Virtual Annual Conference and continued to make progress in our goal of establishing a licensing/registry for staffing firms. We also began our efforts on executing a growth plan for ACSESS focussed on finding new ways to deliver value to our members and generate more revenue so that we can better serve them in the future," says Maksimowski. "As evidenced by renewals, membership support in 2021 is higher than ever. We trust that this is an affirmation of the important role ACSESS has played in this time of unprecedent disruption. I believe the future is bright and the next two years will present a unique opportunity for ACSESS and our members to gain traction, and continue to serve as the catalyst for the economic recovery boom, by helping Canada get back to work!"

The ACSESS National Board includes representatives from throughout Canada, who serve for a two-year term and represent various industry sub-sectors, including professional search and placement agencies, temporary staffing, contract placements, multi-national firms and those serving niche markets.

2021 – 2022 ACSESS Executive Committee Members are:

President: Ted Maksimowski - Express Employment Professionals – Ontario

- Express Employment Professionals – Secretary/Treasurer: Geoff Bagg, CPC –TalentWorld - Ontario

Geoff Bagg, CPC –TalentWorld - Executive Members at Large:

Darlene Minatel – ManpowerGroup Canada - Ontario

– ManpowerGroup Canada -

Rita Sposato – Randstad Canada - Quebec

ACSESS Directors:

Janelle Bieler – Adecco – Ontario

– Adecco – Michel Blaquiere , CPC– DRAKKAR - Quebec

, CPC– DRAKKAR - Angela Chambers , CPC – Mercer Bradley – Manitoba

, CPC – Mercer Bradley – Paul Christie , CPC – Global HR – Quebec

, CPC – Global HR – Rhona Long , CPC – Synergie Hunt International – Ontario

, CPC – Synergie Hunt International – Bruce McAlpine , CPC – Fulcrum Search Science – Ontario

, CPC – Fulcrum Search Science – Sheila Musgrove – TAG Recruitment Group - Alberta

– TAG Recruitment Group - Jeff Nugent – Contractorpayrolling.com - Ontario

– Contractorpayrolling.com - Stewart Sebben , CPC – Advantage Personnel – Ontario

, CPC – Advantage Personnel – Steve Schaus – People 2.0 – Ontario

– People 2.0 – Randy Upright – Manpower Alberta – Alberta

About ACSESS

As the national voice of recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $15 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, certification, resources and research. Its members provide key services to businesses and offer a broad range of career coaching, planning and employment opportunities to employees. For more information, visit: www.acsess.org

SOURCE ACSESS - Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services

For further information: Mary McIninch, BA. LLB. Executive Director, ACSESS, 905-826-6869 / 1-888-232-4962, [email protected]

Related Links

www.acsess.org

