MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Building on its momentum for expansion, West Penetone announces the acquisition of Unica.

Unica Canada is a leader in the Quebec market specializing in the manufacture of a complete line of sanitary products since 1965. It stands out in the Canadian sanitary industry for its innovative spirit and state-of-the-art equipment. This family business is proud of the solid reputation it has built thanks to the quality of its products.

Thanks to its most modern factory based in Boucherville with a plant of more than 45,000 square feet, Unica Canada ensures its customers excellent quality while providing support worthy of mention to its customers.

The joining of forces of West Penetone and Unica will ensure continued growth for both entities, while maintaining the organizational structures of each.

About West Penetone

World leader in the development of cleaning and sanitation products that are environmentally friendly, West Penetone has earned the respect of many industries through its innovative chemical technologies and cutting-edge expertise.

The company stands out due to its ability to solve practical problems in a variety of situations and special contexts. In a constantly changing world, West Penetone is always renewing itself to meet new needs that are emerging in various markets.



With manufacturing facilities in Montreal and Edmonton, our company provides cost-effective solutions in fields as diverse as the petrochemical industry, mining, transportation, or food processing. Our range of products and expert services in sanitary conditions demonstrate the seriousness of our approach and the extent of our know-how.

With passionate work and a constant desire to evolve, West Penetone has earned an enviable reputation within well targeted sectors. The company has thus gained a prominent place through its deep understanding of the challenges of each of the industries in which it has taken an interest.

Certifications

Certification of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Drug Establishment Licences

Ecologo™

ISO 9001:2015 (Edmonton)

OMRI

Quebec vrai

Member of:

AVETTA (World-class prequalification system)

AMBQ

AQINAC

CTAQ

Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

ISNetworld

