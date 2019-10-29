Acquisition in Canada's Healthcare Sector - Logibec announces the acquisition of Knowlegde4You Corporation

With increased requirements in healthcare for workplace performance and skills development, "competency-based educational tools are in demand," said Logibec CEO, Marc Brunet. "This milestone will allow us to expand our offerings into medical schools as well as provide our core hospital and health system customers with innovative cloud-based solutions that address the growing needs of their learners and staff", he added.

Currently used by Canada's leading hospitals and universities to manage medical and nursing educational programs, the Knowledge4You software platform – MedSIS 3C – helps education administrators at every step of the learner life cycle and delivers tangible benefits along the way.

"This is the beginning of an exciting chapter for Knowledge4You clients that will build upon the strong relationships we've developed over the last 20 years," said Giovanni Salas, co-founder of Knowledge4You and new general manager of the business unit. "Our customers will continue to receive personal attention and will benefit from enhanced resources. These resources will also help us further develop our leading educational software services to meet or customers evolving needs."

Being one of the largest healthcare education software companies in Canada, Knowledge4You joins with Logibec that develops, since almost 40 years, high-performance solutions that enable care providers to optimize their processes and thereby offer better quality care to patients.

The Knowledge4You team will continue as a distinct brand within Logibec, and will remain at its headquarters in Markham, Ontario. Integration of Knowledge4You and its products will begin immediately, enabling customers of both companies to leverage the synergies from this acquisition.

About Logibec

For more than 37 years, Logibec, a portfolio company of GI Partners, has been offering innovative solutions paired with expert clinical and financial performance analysis that optimizes processes in the healthcare industry. Its software systems and consulting services are aligned with the current and future needs of healthcare facilities. www.logibec.com.

About Knowledge4You



Since 1999, Knowledge4You has been a Health Science Education Solution provider. Their products were designed in collaboration with faculty and administrators from health science schools with the goal to streamline the management and administration of education. In addition, the products improve compliance with school, faculty, and government policies and regulations.

