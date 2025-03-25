Over 150 Canadian bars and nightlife venues have trained staff to identify and respond to sexual violence.

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - In a significant milestone for nightlife safety, over 150 bars and nightlife venues across seven provinces and one territory in Canada have joined the Social Collective's Order an Angelot program. Founded in 2020, this Montréal-based nonprofit has been on a mission to combat sexual violence within bars and festive spaces. Its flagship prevention-focused program, Order an Angelot, equips staff with the skills to recognize and respond to situations of sexual violence before they escalate, transforming them into Active Bystanders.

With sexual violence affecting nearly 4.7 million women across Canada since the age of 151, and higher rates among marginalized groups such as Indigenous women, LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, and people with disabilities, the need for proactive and standardized prevention is crucial—especially in festive settings and bars, where individuals can be more vulnerable due to factors like increased alcohol consumption and crowded environments. Order an Angelot provides a clear, actionable framework to protect patrons through comprehensive staff training and visible signage.

Since 2022, after receiving a grant from Women and Gender Equality Canada, the program has expanded significantly outside of Québec. Today, more than 150 venues across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Québec, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Nunavut are accredited. Recently, over 40 bars in new regions have joined the initiative, proving the growing demand for effective sexual violence prevention programs within the nightlife sector.

"Order an Angelot is more than just a program—it's a movement toward safer spaces. To reduce Canada's high rates of sexual violence, we need collective action," says Gisèle Pouhe Njall, Managing Director of the Social Collective. "We are starting to see a cultural shift as bars recognize their responsibility to protect patrons, but there's still work to do. Our goal is to make the Active Bystander approach an industry standard across Canada."

The Active Bystander approach is at the heart of Order an Angelot's prevention strategy. It trains staff to recognize signs of sexual violence and intervene early. Through interactive training and role-play scenarios, staff learn how to discern potential situations of harm, understand the impact of alcohol on consent, and become familiar with local resources available for those seeking help.

Participating venues (which are added to an interactive map) display signage—a poster in the bathroom, a sticker on the door—informing patrons that they can 'Order an Angelot' to discreetly signal for help if they feel unsafe.

The impact of the program is already being felt. Venues report increased staff alertness, more proactive responses to inappropriate behaviour, and positive feedback from customers who feel safer knowing that they have access to help if needed.

"Since implementing the Angelot program in 2024, we've seen its value in staff training and understanding the prevalence of even subtle sexual harassment," says Angel Demeester of Propeller Brewing in Halifax, which recently became accredited. "Our staff are more vigilant and prevention-focused, as well as able to handle potentially traumatic scenarios with empathy. It's been a simple yet powerful way to ensure our patrons feel cared for, safe, and respected."

The Social Collective aims to continue expanding the reach of Order an Angelot to every corner of the country, with the ultimate goal of creating a universal standard for the Active Bystander approach in the nightlife industry. By making this approach a recognized and implemented best practice, the program hopes to reduce the incidence of sexual violence across Canada, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their night out without fear of harm or harassment.

For more information about the Order an Angelot program, or to get involved, please visit lecollectifsocial.ca/angelot

About the Social Collective

The Social Collective is a non-profit organization whose mission is to develop and support social and community initiatives that meet the needs of young people aged 18 to 35. Through the Order an Angelot program, the Social Collective provides free training for bar staff, empowering them to become Active Bystanders who recognize and respond to sexual violence proactively. Its objective is to prevent sexual violence and make nightlife across Canada safer.

Canadian venues interested in joining the Social Collective's network of safer bars, please contact: [email protected]



