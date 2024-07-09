OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Accreditation Canada proudly announces the commencement of the Ukrainian rehabilitation centre Superhumans on its three-year Qmentum Global accreditation program. This partnership marks a significant step towards ensuring global standards of care in Ukraine's rehabilitation efforts for war victims.

As a global accreditation organization, Accreditation Canada operates for the health and well-being of all people, empowering and enabling them to continuously improve quality of care.

A modern rehabilitation center for adults and children in Ukraine to give these people a superhero life they deserve. (CNW Group/Accreditation Canada)

Located in the Lviv region, Superhumans specializes in rehabilitation, prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for patients with war trauma. These services are provided to those affected by the war, including children.

Since its inception in 2023, Superhumans has assisted numerous patients and aims to serve 3,000 people annually through comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Superhumans operates its own prosthetics production facility and has successfully provided 700+ prosthetic installations. The centre is supported by distinguished ambassadors such as Sting, Bear Grylls, Aimee Mullins and Mick Ebeling, alongside influential board members including First Lady of Ukraine Mrs. Olena Zelenska and Minister of Health Victor Lyashko.

During the rigorous Qmentum Global accreditation process, Superhumans will undergo assessment against 12 HSO standards, encompassing all facets of patient and client safety to minimize risks. These standards, have been co-developed in collaboration with health care professionals, researchers, and policymakers, emphasize evidence-based practices tailored to meet diverse organizational needs.

"We continue to be inspired by and grateful for the trust our clients place in us as a partner in their quality improvement journey. Together, we are making a positive impact toward safer care and a healthier world, and we look forward to building on that momentum into the future," said Leslee J. Thompson, CEO, Health Standards Organization and Accreditation Canada.

"We and Superhumans are united by a common goal, which is the delivery of safe and quality care to patients. I am immensely honoured that Superhumans centre has entrusted us with guiding them in this quality improvement journey," stated Yuliya Shcherbina, Program Manager at AC, who worked closely on the development of the project.

"Superhumans strive to become a center of excellence for the whole world. That is why cooperation with Accreditation Canada is very important for us. This will be the first step towards making the voice of Superhumans louder in the professional world," said Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Superhumans Center.

Accreditation Canada's Qmentum Global programs empower health care organizations globally to deliver safe, reliable, and high-quality care through HSO's evidence-informed standards and resources, prioritizing patient and workforce safety.

Quick Facts:

Accreditation Canada is a global organization working in 40+ countries and over 12,500 locations use our programs.

is a global organization working in 40+ countries and over 12,500 locations use our programs. Accreditation Canada is an independent, not-for-profit,100% Canadian organization that consults with experts to develop health care standards.

is an independent, not-for-profit,100% Canadian organization that consults with experts to develop health care standards. Accreditation Canada's Qmentum Global accreditation programs enable all organizations to continuously improve the quality of care.

Qmentum Global accreditation programs enable all organizations to continuously improve the quality of care. Superhumans plans to reach six regions of Ukraine by 2025.

by 2025. Superhumans will soon open a new center, this time in Odesa on the basis of Odesa Medical University.

Superhumans have 100+ medical specialists and help 3,000 patients per year.

For media inquiries, please contact: Canada: Tammie Quast, Marketing & Communications Advisor, Accreditation Canada, [email protected]; Europe + International: Galya Matkovska, Digital Marketing Specialist, Accreditation Canada, [email protected]; For Superhumans Center: [email protected]