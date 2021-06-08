AccordExpress Factoring Delivers Up to $2 Million in 10 Days

Accord Financial Corp. announces Canada's fastest, most flexible factoring solution for entrepreneurs.

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) -- Accord Financial Corp. ("Accord") announces the launch of AccordExpress Factoring, simplifying access to capital for Canadian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). With businesses stretched to the limit with pandemic-related debt and the costs of gearing back up as the economy reopens, AccordExpress Factoring unlocks cash tied up in receivables creating an ideal solution for companies preparing to reopen and grow. No other company in Canada can match the speed and flexibility of Accord's new program.

While factoring is a popular cash flow tool, Accord's financial strength has allowed it to enhance the solution. Term sheets are delivered in 48 hours and funding up to $2 million arrives within ten business days. AccordExpress Factoring provides immediate access of up to 90% cash advance on accounts receivable, either one debtor or all receivables with no setup fee or long-term contract, allowing clients to easily sign up and use the program for as long as they want.

The new program follows on the successful launch of AccordExpress BCAP, Accord's unique pandemic relief small business loan program. "Businessowners can now unlock cash tied up in goods and services they've already delivered to their clients," said Simon Hitzig, President and CEO. "Factoring isn't new, but Accord's unique solution for SMEs is."

AccordExpress Factoring is aimed at owners repositioning their business, transforming their balance sheet or looking to seize growth opportunities, with ongoing cash needs between $500,000 - $2 million. Additional flexibility can be delivered through quick over-advances and inventory financing to qualified clients.

To learn how to become an AccordExpress Factoring client, companies are invited to visit www.accordfinancial.com/services/accordexpress-factoring or to email [email protected] or call +1 844.932.9940.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment lease financing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strengths, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.

