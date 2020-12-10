Accord Financial Adds to Leadership Team Strengthening Commitment to Simplify Access to Capital

TORONTO and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- As the organization continues to build and grow its advanced technological platforms meeting client needs with innovative solutions, Accord Financial Corp., one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) announced two new members of the executive leadership. Barrett Carlson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, will oversee all aspects of the company's growth, development and marketing. Eric Starr, Senior Vice President, Program Operations and Risk, is spearheading Accord's strategic and digital transformation.

"Barrett and Eric have strong leadership skills and experiences that will help us continue to strengthen our partnerships, processes, and solutions," stated Simon Hitzig, President, Accord Financial. "As we look to architect and manage innovative new ideas for our fast-growing customer base, their extensive knowledge and collaborative natures will help support our desire to constantly adapt and evolve."

Barrett Carlson's responsibilities include both corporate development and brand management. His entrepreneurial background gives him a strong understanding of many of the issues facing Accord's clients. Prior to joining the Accord family as a partner in CapX Partners, Barrett was a founding or managing partner at Capital Concepts Holdings, LLC and Waterstone Consulting, a high growth management consulting and technology services firm. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois.

Eric Starr is an ardent problem-solver who combines data and leading-edge technology with a human touch to transform complicated processes into easy solutions. He brings a spirit of innovation to Accord having been a founder or partner at quantitative hedge funds including Aventine Investment Management, Starr Capital Management and Forest Investment Management before joining CapX Partners, a member of the Accord family. He is a graduate of Brandeis University and holds an MBA from New York University.

With a new, streamlined organizational structure bringing all commercial lending businesses under the Accord Financial brand, Accord's systems seamlessly integrate both clients and financial partners resulting in fast and flexible financing. Its new brand is focused on simplifying access to capital for both small businesses and medium sized enterprises across the U.S. and Canada and recently launched a new brand image and website offering simple navigation to solutions and people designed to help connect companies in need with the right funding at the right time.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for both small businesses and medium-sized enterprises, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. www.accordfinancial.com

For further information: Barrett Carlson, Sr. VP, Corporate Development, 630.841.7552