Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) (the "Company") today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 4, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,236,411 shares were represented at the AGM representing 72.86% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The following seven nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes Cast Name For Withheld

For Withheld David Beutel 6,156,325 76,200

98.78% 1.22% Burt Feinberg 6,232,525 -

100.00% - Simon Hitzig 6,152,325 80,200

98.71% 1.29% Jean Holly 6,213,825 18,700

99.70% 0.30% Gary Prager 6,227,525 5,000

99.92% 0.08% David Spivak 6,232,525 -

100.00% - Stephen Warden 6,227,525 5,000

99.92% 0.08%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.











For Withheld

For Withheld 6,227,711 5,000

99.92% 0.08%

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.

For further information: For further information please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 602, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 642-5647, [email protected]