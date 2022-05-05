Accord Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
May 05, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD) (the "Company") today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 4, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as set out below. A total of 6,236,411 shares were represented at the AGM representing 72.86% of the total issued and outstanding shares.
The following seven nominees were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Number of Votes
|
Percentage of Votes Cast
|
Name
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
David Beutel
|
6,156,325
|
76,200
|
98.78%
|
1.22%
|
Burt Feinberg
|
6,232,525
|
-
|
100.00%
|
-
|
Simon Hitzig
|
6,152,325
|
80,200
|
98.71%
|
1.29%
|
Jean Holly
|
6,213,825
|
18,700
|
99.70%
|
0.30%
|
Gary Prager
|
6,227,525
|
5,000
|
99.92%
|
0.08%
|
David Spivak
|
6,232,525
|
-
|
100.00%
|
-
|
Stephen Warden
|
6,227,525
|
5,000
|
99.92%
|
0.08%
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
|
For
|
Withheld
|
For
|
Withheld
|
6,227,711
|
5,000
|
99.92%
|
0.08%
Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.
SOURCE Accord Financial Corp.
For further information: For further information please visit www.accordfinancial.com or contact: Stuart Adair, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Accord Financial Corp., 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 602, Toronto, ON M4P 3A2, (416) 642-5647, [email protected]
