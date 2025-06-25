Acclaro Medical Receives Health Canada Approval for UltraClear® 2910 nm Cold Ablative Fiber Laser

~ Groundbreaking Laser Featuring Superficial 3DMIRACL® and First-of-its-Kind Laser Coring™ Treatments Now Available in Canada

~ Acclaro Medical Partners with Xcite Technology, North America's Leading Provider of Revolutionary Energy-Based Skin Technologies, to Drive Canadian Distribution Efforts

SMITHFIELD, R.I., June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Acclaro Medical, a global innovator in advanced energy-based technologies for aesthetic, ophthalmic and surgical markets, is proud to announce the approval of its flagship UltraClear® 2910 nm fiber laser by Health Canada. This clearance marks a significant expansion for the company and brings one of the industry's most advanced skin rejuvenation platforms to Canadian provider and patients. Acclaro Medical has also partnered with Xcite Technology, a recognized leader in aesthetic energy-based device distribution, to spearhead commercialization efforts across Canada.

Health Canada approval of UltraClear® redefines laser rejuvenation excellence for Canadian providers and patients Post this The World's First Cold Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser (PRNewsfoto/Acclaro Medical Corporation)

Engineered with proprietary MID IR Fiber Laser and 3DIntelliPulse™ technology, UltraClear is the world's first and only 2910 nm cold ablative fiber offering precise, customizable treatments that address superficial to deep skin concerns with minimal downtime and exceptional patient comfort. Its unique treatment modes, including 3DMIRACL® for gentle resurfacing and Laser Coring™ to help reverse a wide range of telltale signs associated with aging and gravity, set a new standard for what's possible in total skin health.

"The approval of our UltraClear in Canada as the first and only 2910 nm fiber laser marks a significant milestone in our steadfast commitment to bringing breakthrough innovation to Canadian aesthetic providers and their patients," said Helen Fang, CEO, Acclaro Medical. "Across Acclaro Medical, we are proud of our shared vision to deliver category-defining solutions for a full range of patient-friendly treatment options tailored to their needs, lifestyles and skin types."

As the exclusive Canadian distributor, Xcite Technologies will bring UltraClear to aesthetic clinics nationwide. With a strong track record in introducing disruptive technologies to the market, Xcite is ideally positioned to support clinical adoption and elevate standards in laser-based treatments.

"UltraClear is unlike anything currently available," said Bill Roberts, CEO of Xcite Technologies. "The 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser combined with proprietary Laser Coring technology delivers a level of precision, depth, and patient comfort that truly redefines what's possible in skin rejuvenation. This is a major step forward for Canadian providers looking to offer high-efficacy treatments with minimal downtime and broad patient appeal."

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its proprietary 3DMIRACL® and Laser Coring® skin rejuvenation treatments are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.acclaromedical.com or contact Xcite Technologies for regional availability.

About Xcite Technologies

Xcite Technologies is Canada's leading distributor of advanced medical aesthetic technologies, known for bringing the most innovative, clinically proven aesthetic solutions. With a consistent track record of launching state-of-the-art platforms like UltraClear, Xcite remains at the forefront of aesthetic medicine—ensuring Canadian providers have access to the latest global advancements in energy-based treatments that address the full spectrum of skin types and concerns.

Media Contact:

Nadine Tosk

Tosk Communications for Acclaro Medical

[email protected]; 504.453.8344

SOURCE Acclaro Corporation