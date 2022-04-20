MONTRÉAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Accessa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP), continues to build on its mission to democratize access to specialty drugs by expanding its range of patient support programs (PSP). Since Accessa announced its first program in March 2021, five (5) new programs have been added to the list of those managed by Accessa, bringing the number of PSP in its portfolio to six (6), and the number of manufacturers with which agreements have been finalized to five (5).

"This enthusiasm confirms that specialty drug manufacturers recognize the relevance of Accessa's unique model and the added value of involving all community pharmacists in the management of patient support programs," says Jean Bourcier, President of Accessa.

Accessa's PSP offering will now include four (4) biosimilars of adalimumab for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. Besides Hyrimoz® (Sandoz), Accessa now adds to its arsenal Amgevita® (Amgen), Hulio® (Viatris) and SimlandiTM (BioJAMP), further establishing Accessa's expertise in the biosimilars sector. For Hyrimoz® (Sandoz), Accessa is working with Shoppers Specialty Health Network to implement certain elements of the program. For the Amgevita® (Amgen), Hulio® (Viatris), and SimlandiTM (BioJAMP) programs, Accessa is collaborating with McKesson Canada.

Accessa is also diversifying its therapeutic offering following agreements concluded for Fulphila® (Viatris), a pegfilgrastim biosimilar used mainly in chemotherapy, and for a generic of teriflunomide (Mantra Pharma) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

This is a unique and strategic moment in time, given that since July 7, 2021, patients covered by the public prescription drug insurance plan for a reference biologic drug had until April 12, 2022, to switch to a biosimilar drug.

"Accessa is the logical next step in the development of pharmacists' role. They have the expertise to provide comprehensive management of their patients' complex treatments, as well as to optimize their effectiveness," Mr. Bourcier says, adding: "Effective therapy, in turn, means a better quality of life for patients and less pressure on the healthcare system."

The Accessa model brings patients taking specialty drugs closer to their pharmacist, who is one of the most accessible healthcare professionals and the expert, most familiar with their medication. Patients can rely on the proximity and accessibility of their pharmacist for quick advice and care, as well as to plan for the challenges of taking complex medications, for example by proactively managing side effects.

About Accessa

Created in 2019, Accessa manages a new generation of patient support programs. Established by Québec's pharmacist owners through the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP), Accessa's mission is to deliver the most accessible, effective and ethical patient support programs possible to meet the rapid growth of specialty drug prescriptions and the growing needs of patients for complex therapeutic follow-up.

Accessa's goal is to democratize access to specialty drugs for patients with chronic or rare diseases so that they can benefit from comprehensive treatment management by their pharmacist, the healthcare professional who is most familiar with their medication history.

By relying on a large network of highly qualified community pharmacists in all regions, Accessa enables Quebecers to benefit from the proximity of their pharmacist in order to optimize their treatment.

SOURCE Accessa

For further information: Viviane Ross, Conseillère principale - Affaires publiques, [email protected], https://www.accessa.ca/en/