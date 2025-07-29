MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessa is proud to announce the launch of OSTEOACCES, the very first therapeutic adherence program under its new ADHAESIOTM line, designed to promote medication adherence through a patient-centered care approach.

Osteoacces marks a significant step forward in supporting patients with osteoporosis who are being treated with denosumab. The program provides pharmacies with tools and additional resources to better support patients throughout their treatment. This innovative initiative aims to improve therapeutic adherence, a key factor in treatment success. By placing patients at the heart of our approach, we believe Osteoacces can enhance their experience at every stage of their care journey.

Accessa leverages its unique technology platform, CuroTM, to guide and support community pharmacies throughout the treatment process. This results in optimal medication use and, consequently, better health outcomes. "The WHO reports that 50% of patients treated for a chronic disease do not adhere to their prescribed medication1. In the case of patients with osteoporosis, adherence to treatment is a determining factor in therapeutic success, as non-adherence has been associated with an increased risk of fractures2. With Osteoacces, we're offering a concrete, inclusive, and accessible solution for patients undergoing treatment for osteoporosis," says Jean Bourcier, President of Accessa.

Sandoz Canada is the first manufacturer to join the program with Jubbonti®, the first and only biosimilar of denosumab (reference product Prolia®) approved by Health Canada.

"Sandoz is proud to be a business partner to pharmacies across Quebec, supporting pharmacists in the care and management of their patients."

Osteoacces is open to all manufacturers commercializing a biosimilar for the treatment of osteoporosis who wish to partner with Accessa to promote patient adherence to treatment.

A new range of programs focused on patients' medical conditions

This launch is part of a broader vision led by the Adhaesio™ program line, which will include several therapeutic adherence programs, each dedicated to a specific molecule or health condition. Each Adhaesio™ program will promote medication adherence by supporting pharmacist-led care, regardless of the prescribed brand. This approach enables both patients and healthcare professionals to focus on achieving successful treatment outcomes.

About Accessa

Accessa is the manager of a new generation of patient support programs (PSPs), fully owned by Quebec's community pharmacists through the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP). Our mission is to provide our partners with innovative, compliant, and scalable solutions that enable patients to access comprehensive management of their medication therapy including complex treatments through the pharmacist of their choice.



