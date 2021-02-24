TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as a leader in the latest IDC MarketScape: Canada Salesforce Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (IDC#CA46257720, December 2020).

The report highlights Accenture's industry expertise, its ability to bring solutions to market, and investments in its Salesforce Business Group.

Accenture Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Canada for Salesforce Implementation Services (CNW Group/Accenture)

"In the assessment of Salesforce implementation services providers, Accenture's investment and commitment to Salesforce in its Canadian practice was a strong differentiator. Accenture's domain and industry expertise in Salesforce products makes it a Canadian market leader," said Jim Westcott, Research Manager, Application Solutions, IDC.

The report highlights that Accenture was an early partner of Salesforce, and its strong collaboration in Canada is evident in Accenture's track record in implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud projects. The report also points to Accenture's global integration as well as its Canadian growth strategy focused on cloud technologies and services, with Salesforce as a key component of this strategy.

Jennifer Jackson, Technology and Cloud First Lead for Canada at Accenture, said, "We have a long history of collaborating with Salesforce to develop leading solutions for Canadian organizations. Our position as a leader in this report is a testament to our dedication to investing in innovation, attracting and nurturing top talent and helping our clients transform and achieve their goals."

The IDC MarketScape report also noted Accenture's long-standing relationships with Vlocity (now Salesforce Industries) and nCino, making it a prominent provider of Financial Services and Health Cloud implementation in Canada. Accenture Canada has also rolled out its Salesforce Innovation Experience (SiX) to its global innovation hubs, centers, and studios, allowing it to work collaboratively with clients to ideate and prototype Salesforce solutions, the report says.

The IDC Marketscape evaluated Accenture and seven other Salesforce service providers with operations and customers in Canada. Participation in this study was determined based on annual revenue from Salesforce professional services in Canada, recognition as an official Salesforce partner in Canada, and having an active Canadian Salesforce professional services practice.

Worldwide, Accenture has been recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a leader for four consecutive years for Salesforce implementation services (doc #US45007219, September 2019).

Globally, Accenture has the world's largest Salesforce practice and is a trusted leader in designing, implementing and driving transformational experiences using Salesforce solutions.

More information about the IDC MarketScape: Canada Salesforce Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment can be found here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

