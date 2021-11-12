"Being recognized as one of Canada's top employers alongside so many clients and partners is an honour and of tremendous meaning to us at Accenture, especially in light of all our people have gone through during the ongoing pandemic," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "We have focused on the holistic wellbeing of our people over the past year all while continuing to foster an inclusive work environment and making talent and skills development a priority to ensure our people are fulfilled by their careers."

Accenture has been consistently recognized in Canada and globally as an employer of choice. The company has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for 19 consecutive years, DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for 15 consecutive years, and the Refinitiv Global Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 index, ranking in the top three worldwide for four straight years.

"We are proud to be recognized for providing an inclusive, open and equitable environment for all individuals at Accenture and we are committed to our people, clients and communities to accelerate equality for all to create a culture where everyone feels they have an equal opportunity to belong and build a career," said Zahra Jadavji, managing director of inclusion and diversity at Accenture in Canada.

New programs and initiatives in the past year include:

To create a culture focused on health and wellbeing during the pandemic, Accenture launched an initiative focused on "Reducing Pace, Creating Space, and Acting with Grace," which included shortening meetings to 25 or 45 minutes, minimizing internal meetings on Fridays, and encouraging all employees to make time for themselves away from their desk during the day.





With daycares and schools closed, Accenture offered a new Crisis Care Reimbursement Program to help to give parents the option to be reimbursed for a caregiver of their choice to provide care in their home. To supplement school learning, Accenture and Hoot Reading, launched Hoot for Companies, a new corporate benefit that provides online educational support to children provided by real classroom teachers.





Accenture launched Technology Quotient (TQ) courses to ensure all employees globally can speak fluently and confidently about the latest transformative technologies such as cloud and AI, no matter their role. With modules broken down into fun bite-sized videos, employees can learn anytime, anywhere.





– Accenture launched Technology Quotient (TQ) courses to ensure all employees globally can speak fluently and confidently about the latest transformative technologies such as cloud and AI, no matter their role. With modules broken down into fun bite-sized videos, employees can learn anytime, anywhere. Helping our community – In 2021, ACCES Employment launched an innovative AI-based chatbot solution known as VERA (Virtual Employment and Resource Attendant). VERA provides online employment services and job search support for jobseekers in Canada and to pre-arrival immigrants around the world. ACCES developed VERA using the funds from a $1.1 million cash grant and in-kind services from Accenture.

The final selections for Canada's Top 100 Employers, determined by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals, represent the top-performing employers in eight criteria fundamental to company success and employee satisfaction: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere and Communications; (3) Financial Benefits and Compensation; (4) Health and Family-Friendly Benefits; (5) Vacation and Personal Time-Off; (6) Employee Engagement and Performance; (7) Training and Skills Development, and (8) Community Involvement.

The full list of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2021 will appear in The Globe and Mail on Nov. 12.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

