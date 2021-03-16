In this inaugural report, Accenture was named a Leader, in part, due to its industry expertise, deep technology skills, and strong partnerships with prominent technology players. In addition, the IDC MarketScape sees Accenture differentiating itself in cloud professional services with its investments in a variety of proprietary solutions to accelerate clients' cloud journeys as well as its aggressive global strategy to help organizations digitally transform and become cloud-first businesses.

"Canadian enterprise organizations have been slow in improving their cloud adoption and usage maturity and their cloud maturity is far below what they want it to be. To get more business value, organizations need to leverage a cloud-first approach as they digitally transform. Accenture's capabilities, expertise, and services help organizations use a cloud-first model to enable, accelerate, and sustain digital transformation and enhance business value," said Jason Bremner, research vice president, Industry and Business Solutions for IDC.

The IDC MarketScape report also noted that Accenture's cloud clients have a high level of satisfaction, including in its ability to integrate with client teams and its overall delivery strength. Accenture's offerings provide numerous benefits because of the breadth of functionality and its investment in innovation centres, intellectual property, and employee development that results in a high level of service quality, the report said.

"The pandemic has been a catalyst for many Canadian organizations to accelerate their move to the cloud, profoundly changing how they operate and making them more resilient for the future," said Jennifer Jackson, Technology and Cloud First Lead for Accenture in Canada. "We have a long history of helping our clients use cloud as a foundation for innovation and new business models and this IDC MarketScape report recognizes our talented workforce and their deep capabilities to bring what is the most disruptive and value-creating technology of our time."

In September 2020, Accenture launched Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, with a $3 billion investment to help clients across all industries rapidly become cloud-first businesses and accelerate their digital transformation to realize greater value at speed and scale.

According to Accenture's latest report, "Sky High Hopes: Navigating the Barriers to Maximizing Cloud Value," just 34% of Canadian companies say they are achieving the full value expected on their cloud investments, compared to 37% of companies globally. The report also found that only 18% of Canadian businesses are completely confident that their organization's cloud migration initiatives will deliver the expected value at the expected time

In this study, the IDC MarketScape evaluated Accenture and nine other cloud professional service providers. Participation in this study was determined based on annual revenue from cloud professional services in Canada, official consulting or integration partner status for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform or IBM Cloud, and an active Canadian presence with at least 50 professionals.

Accenture was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Canada Salesforce Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc#CA46257720, December 2020).

Accenture was also positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc#US45439120, April 2020).

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

SOURCE Accenture

For further information: Susan Kirwin, Accenture, +1 416-641-5148, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.accenture.ca

