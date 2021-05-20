TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today opened the application period for the fifth annual Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge, which seeks to support innovative solutions for improving the way people access, receive, manage and finance healthcare in North America.

Now in its fifth year, the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge brings healthcare organizations and start-ups together to tackle the world's biggest health issues. The industry is at a pivotal moment, and the health leaders of today and tomorrow will be those that can harness the power of technology and human ingenuity to put the human at the heart of everything they do. To apply, health start-ups will find the submission form, including additional details about the challenge's criteria, eligibility, and requirements at Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge.

"COVID-19 has shown all of us that speed and agility are crucial to creating solutions to get us through the pandemic and that's why we are excited to bring together the best and most innovative start-ups from across Canada and the United States that are working to tackle some of the greatest challenges in healthcare today," said Jimmy Yang, Canadian Health Practice Lead at Accenture. "With a start-up mentality, healthcare-focused organizations are better able to accelerate the adoption of digital technology and innovative solutions that will improve how healthcare is delivered for patients and managed by clinicians. We can't wait to explore the disruptive ideas put forward by today's emerging health-tech companies alongside a panel of globally-recognized health industry leaders."

"The Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge identifies startups who are solving healthcare industry challenges in unique ways," said Shally Pannikode, SVP and CIO with Humana, who will be a judge in the challenge. "There is an appetite for new ideas and this year's cohort really have an opportunity to question the status quo with solutions that improve healthcare outcomes."

Emerging healthcare technology innovators and disruptors that provide their services and solutions in North America are encouraged to apply for the program. Submissions from eligible companies will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 2nd. The three categories for this year's Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge are:

Increased Access : Solutions that can expand access to services and treatments for health organizations. Examples include virtual care, digital therapeutics, home and remote healthcare delivery models, and new care models for underserved needs.

: Solutions that can expand access to services and treatments for health organizations. Examples include virtual care, digital therapeutics, home and remote healthcare delivery models, and new care models for underserved needs. Consumer & Clinician Experience : Solutions that can create positive consumer and clinician experiences. Consumer experience examples include solutions that improve wellbeing, care coordination, disease prevention and chronic condition management.

: Solutions that can create positive consumer and clinician experiences. Consumer experience examples include solutions that improve wellbeing, care coordination, disease prevention and chronic condition management. Operational Efficiency: Solutions that look to increase enterprise efficiency and core day-to-day processes. Examples include back office solutions, and patient, data, and distribution management.

Accenture is seeking applications that are focused on healthcare organization buyers. Key criteria for applicants include desirability (customer need), viability (business model), feasibility (scalability), and purpose. Health organizations are defined as public health entities, private payers, provider systems, delivery networks, retail health companies and organizations that participate in the healthcare delivery and payment ecosystem.

Selected finalists will present to an exclusive panel of judges comprised of senior executives from globally recognized health companies at a virtual event to be held on September 28.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture provides the information on an "as-is" basis without representation or warranty and accepts no liability for any action or failure to act taken in response to the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

SOURCE Accenture

For further information: Susan Kirwin, Accenture, +1 416-641-5148, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.accenture.ca

