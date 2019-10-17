Accenture Helps National Bank of Canada Upgrade Trading Platform to Enhance Its Capital Markets Technology

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped National Bank of Canada upgrade its trading platform as part of the bank's initiative to improve its front- and back-office trading processes and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its capital markets business.

Accenture and National Bank of Canada joined forces to migrate and consolidate 500 reports and 40 interfaces from the bank's ecosystem to one of the latest versions of the Murex MX.3 platform, which provides financial services firms with software for trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations.

The project will also help the bank prepare for regulatory projects such as the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB), an initiative of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision designed to overhaul trading book capital rules.

Accenture's involvement included project management, business case development, design, building/testing and post go-live support. Accenture delivered the services using local teams in Montreal as well as teams based within its global delivery network.

"Transforming front- and back-office processes is a complex and challenging task; having a partner that can bring Murex expertise is highly valuable," said Alain Desmarais, vice-president, IT Delivery Management, Financial Markets at National Bank of Canada. "Thanks to Accenture's Murex expertise, we were able to upgrade our trading platform while completing the project on time and on budget. We also gained the framework to support upcoming capital markets projects."

Robert Vokes, a senior managing director in Accenture's Financial Services practice, said, "We're excited to have been able to use our experience as a major global Murex partner to help National Bank of Canada transform its capital markets landscape. The bank can now take advantage of new Murex features, such as those pertaining to managing enterprise risk. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with National Bank of Canada as it continues its transformation and cultural evolution."

