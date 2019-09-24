Accenture Appoints Martine Lapointe as Montreal Office Managing Director

In addition to her new portfolio, Lapointe will continue to serve as managing director in Accenture's Technology practice, where she leads the Digital Transformation practice in the company's SAP business group. With more than 20 years of experience in technology delivery and client account management, Lapointe drives high performing teams to achieve results in sales, delivery and operations across North America.

Lapointe succeeds Madeleine Chenette, former Montreal office managing director. Chenette has been appointed Canada's ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

"Martine is driven to lead global innovation for our Quebec clients, and with her strong leadership brand and expertise in driving digital transformation across major Canadian and global organizations, she is the right person to lead our business in such an important region," said Jeffrey Russell, senior managing director and president of Accenture in Canada. "We thank Madeleine for her excellent work with Accenture in the Quebec region, and I am confident she will make a tremendous contribution to the work of the OECD by representing Canada with distinction."

Lapointe holds a Bachelor of Business Administration – Logistics and Operations Management from HEC Montréal.

