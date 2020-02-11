Accenture appoints Elizabeth Boright as Alberta managing director

Based in Calgary, Boright will continue as managing director in Accenture's Technology practice with a focus on clients within the energy, utilities, retail and public service industries. She has held roles in client leadership, delivery and sales in addition to helping lead complex business transformation programs across various industries.

Outside of her formal roles, Boright has been the executive sponsor of Accenture's Life @ Calgary program for the past five years. The program promotes a positive employee experience in Calgary through employee events, communications and learning opportunities.

Boright holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University.

"Elizabeth is a proven business leader with a wealth of experience in solving complex problems, leading transformation and building a strong sense of community," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "With her track record, I'm confident in Elizabeth's ability to drive innovation and growth while attracting top talent in the local Calgary market."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world's largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit www.accenture.com.

SOURCE Accenture

For further information: Susan Kirwin, Accenture, +1 416-641-5148, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.accenture.ca

