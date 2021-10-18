OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Institute for Research on Public Policy (IRPP) is pleased to announce the launch of the Accenture Editorial Fellowship on the Future of the Public Service. The fellow, acclaimed journalist Kathryn May, will write for the IRPP's award-winning digital magazine Policy Options.

The two-year journalism fellowship is generously sponsored by Accenture and will provide in-depth and independent coverage of the complex social, economic and technological challenges and opportunities that Canadian public servants are navigating today. These include the transition to digital government; post-pandemic shifts in workplace norms; the pursuit of equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization; and the modernization of hiring and training.

"This editorial fellowship will fill an important gap in Canadian journalism and provide valuable insights for decision-makers. There are more than 300,000 people inside the federal public service, and Kathryn will be taking a close look at the pivotal work they're doing to prepare our country for a host of emerging policy issues," says Les Perreaux, editor-in-chief of Policy Options.

Kathryn May covered the federal public service for 25 years for the Ottawa Citizen and iPolitics, and as a contributor to the National Observer, Policy Options and others. She won a 2007 National Newspaper Award for her work.

Accenture's established federal public service practice in Ottawa helps organizations build trust by leveraging advanced technologies to transform services for Canadians. From scaling cloud adoption and managing data, to building cyber resilience and reimagining the back office, Accenture helps government organizations accelerate their digital transformation with fresh thinking and innovative solutions.

"We are thrilled to support independent Canadian journalism in a subject area that is critical to the transformation of public services and the shaping of public policy," says Mark Lambert, managing director and federal public service lead at Accenture. "Now more than ever, public service organizations must balance stability with speed to meet citizens' expectations. Kathryn's expert coverage will bring much needed attention to their challenges and achievements as they strive to become innovative, agile and embrace accelerating change."

