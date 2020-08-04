TORONTO, Aug 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Avanade Canada are proud to announce they have jointly won the 2020 Microsoft Canada Enterprise Impact Award. The annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians, aligned their efforts with customer excellence, and who have created innovative solutions leveraging Microsoft products, services and technology.

Accenture and Avanade Canada have had remarkable success in deploying Microsoft products and services, including doubling their cloud business on Microsoft Azure in Canada over the past twelve months and 724% year-over-year growth in deploying Microsoft Teams to clients in Canada, enabling collaboration and meaningful business transformation. They have also seen significant momentum with clients around the use of SAP on Microsoft Azure and Accenture's AIP+, a cross-industry offering which helps organizations solve big data and analytics challenges.

Together, Accenture and Avanade Canada exceeded expectations for FY20 metrics in the Enterprise Operating Unit segment and proved their ability to provide unique value to their shared clients.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made business transformation and virtual collaboration crucial to the success of today's companies – and we've been helping many of our clients move to the cloud and implement tools like Microsoft Teams to ensure they can operate effectively in our never-normal environment," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "We're thrilled to celebrate this award and our ongoing relationship with Microsoft. This recognition is especially meaningful as it is a metric-driven award and validates the hard work of our Accenture and Avanade teams who support our clients and community partners with groundbreaking digital systems and solutions every day."

Jeff Gilchrist, president of Avanade Canada Inc., added, "We're delighted to be recognized by Microsoft with this award. Partnering together during the COVID-19 pandemic in particular has been a testament to the strength of our relationship. The pandemic did a number of things. First, it prompted Canadian companies who were contemplating moving to the new Teams cloud platform to do so at an accelerated rate. Second, we were able to demonstrate how quickly and easy the transition to Teams can occur. Finally, we were able to assist our clients in realizing the benefits of such a powerful collaboration tool."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards at the first-ever virtual Microsoft Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are honoured to recognize Accenture and Avanade for the Enterprise Impact Award at this year's IMPACT awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. "Even throughout a challenging year, Accenture and Avanade have proven to be outstanding partners committed to the highest levels of innovation and customer excellence empowering organizations across Canada with industry-leading solutions to achieve more."

Together, Accenture and Avanade have delivered more than 35,000 Microsoft projects for more than 12,000 clients across over 20 industries around the world. The companies have been named Microsoft Alliance Partner of the Year 15 times, more than any other partner.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered through the power of people and the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help fuel transformation and growth for our clients and their customers. Avanade has 38,000 digitally connected people across 25 countries, bringing clients the best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

