Accelerate Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -Julian Klymochko, Chief Executive Officer, Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") (TSX: ONEC), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF (ONEC) and close the market.

ONEC is Canada's first alternatives portfolio solution ETF designed to diversify investor portfolios beyond just stocks and bonds. ONEC holds 6 alternative asset classes with 10 alternative strategies in one easy-to-use, "one choice" ETF.

