Accelerate Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jul 10, 2024, 10:53 ET

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Julian Klymocho, President & CEO, Accelerate, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF: Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund (TSX: INCM). 

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

Continue Reading
Accelerate Opens the Market Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Accelerate Opens the Market Wednesday, July 10, 2024

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Lee-Hing, COO & Chief Compliance Officer, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange