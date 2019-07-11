Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. Closes the Market

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Calgary, Julian Klymochko, CEO & CIO, Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market to celebrate their initial suite of three Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund (ALFA); Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund (ATSX); Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund (HDGE). Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Accelerate Financial Technologies is a financial services company, offering a suite of exchange-traded hedge funds and alternative strategies for investors. ALFA; ATSX; HDGE and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on May 10, 2019.