TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) can be the next champion industry for Canada, supporting good jobs in every region of the country and driving economic productivity that helps sustain a high quality of life for future generations. For this to happen, Canada must leverage recent domestic investments, and our position in North America, by prioritizing the development of our full supply chain within a competitive and shifting geopolitical context. To advance such an approach, Accelerate, Canada's ZEV Industrial Alliance, is launching a national consultation aimed at identifying actions to catalyze growth in each segment of Canada's ZEV industry, offer long-term value to North America and, ultimately, see more of Canada within the vehicles we drive.

Over the next several weeks, Accelerate is inviting input from key stakeholders to help create a national approach that positions zero emission vehicles as a champion industry for Canada and aligned with broader North American economic and geopolitical objectives.

"This is an opportune moment to scope the kind of strategic approach that will allow Canada to build out a more robust ZEV supply chain within the North American context, said Matthew Fortier, CEO at Accelerate. "As global trends shift towards electrification and sustainable transport, Canada has a unique opportunity to lead in the production of ZEVs, their components, and critical mineral inputs. This consultation will gather insights on enhancing Canada's value chains from mining to vehicle assembly, ensuring long-term economic growth and job creation across the country."

The consultation will focus on several key areas:

Sustainable development of critical mineral assets and a robust mid-stream sector

The transition and growth of components and parts manufacturing sectors

Commercialization of innovative Canadian technologies

Strengthening Canada's value proposition within North America

value proposition within Integration and coordination within the ZEV supply chain

"We are inviting businesses, Indigenous leaders, labour unions, researchers, legal experts, investors, policymakers, and all interested parties to contribute their perspectives," said Fortier. "Our goal is to develop strategies that foster innovation and that grow Canada's position within the North American ZEV supply chain."

Stakeholder participation will be crucial in developing ambitious, workable, and non-partisan strategies that promise increased industrial activity, more high-skilled jobs, and improved integration with the North American EV sector. All parties interested in submitting are encouraged to provide comments and suggestions by July 17th, 2024.

For more information and to participate, please visit the consultation.

