Accelerate Absolute Return Fund Makes Shortlist for HFM US Performance Awards 2024

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the Accelerate Absolute Return Fund (TSX: HDGE) has been shortlisted in the HFM US Performance Awards 2024 in the Alternative Risk Premia category.

"We are thrilled that the Accelerate Absolute Return Fund has been acknowledged as one of the leading hedge funds globally," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "Being shortlisted for HFM's esteemed Hedge Fund Performance Award reflects Accelerate's dedication to investment excellence and our unwavering commitment to our clients."

The HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards are among the most esteemed and influential awards in the global investment industry. Many well-established alternative fund providers compete to be shortlisted.

This year's HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards will take place in New York on October 22, 2024. Winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Please see the HFM website for more details: HFM US Performance Awards 2024 Shortlist .

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com

For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected]