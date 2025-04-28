Accelerate to Launch CAD-Hedged Series of its Flagship Private Credit ETF

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it is launching a Canadian dollar-hedged series of its flagship private credit ETF, the Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund (TSX:INCM, INCM.U). This new CAD-hedged series is designed to offer Canadian investors diversified exposure to the primarily U.S. dollar-denominated private credit market while mitigating currency risk.

"Since the inception of the Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund, we have witnessed significant growth driven by investors' appetite for high yield and income diversification," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "With the launch of the CAD-hedged series, we are further expanding the Fund's reach, providing investors with an effective tool to navigate today's evolving credit market landscape while hedging currency exposure."

"The private credit market has seen remarkable growth recently as institutional allocators, investment advisors, and retail investors seek alternatives to traditional fixed income amid lower yields and heightened volatility," Klymochko added, "Private credit has emerged as a key component of modern portfolios, offering a high monthly income solution without the interest rate risk associated with traditional fixed income investments."

Accelerate's disciplined investment selection and risk management approach underpins the Diversified Credit Income Fund's success. The Fund targets exposure to a diversified portfolio of senior secured, floating rate loans across a broad-based selection of industries and sponsors, offering investors robust income potential with an emphasis on yield and capital preservation.

"Expanding our private credit platform underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering institutional-caliber alternative investment solutions to the Canadian market," said Klymochko. "Allocators are increasingly looking to private credit as a portfolio diversifier and yield enhancer. With the CAD-hedged series, we empower investors with greater flexibility to construct resilient income portfolios."

The Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund's CAD-hedged series is expected to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 6th or later, under the ticker symbol "INCM.B".

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

Accelerate is powering diversification. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com

