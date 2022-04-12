Acadia Toyota workers reach deal, ending 5-day strike

A deal was reached through mediator Rick Merrill on Tuesday that brought the 18 service technicians, detailers and parts workers in line with other dealerships in the area.

"I'm proud of this crew for standing their ground and demanding competitive wages and a better structure for their weekend scheduling," said Norbert Levesque, President of Local 4501. "They will return to work tomorrow with an improved contract and can hold their heads high knowing they fought for this and won. I know the members are also thankful for the support of loyal customers of the dealership and they look forward to seeing them again soon."

