Eleven Abitibi-Témiscamingue region tourism organizations receive a total of over $1.8 million in funding from CED.

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada introduced the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500-million pan-Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector deal with the impact of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, which is administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a total of $1,884,655 in funding for eleven tourism organizations in the Abitibi‑Témiscamingue region that have been funded by CED under the TRF.

The organizations are the Kebaowek First Nation, Chalets Baie des Plongeurs, La pourvoirie du lac Matchi-Manitou, Daryl Vincent Mintz – Pourvoirie Chalets Diane, Dorval Lodge, Eastern Canadian Outfitters – Camachigama, Société économique de Kitcisakik, La Coureuse des bois, Auberge de l'Orpailleur, Maple Leaf Lodge, and Corporation Augustin-Chénier. This funding announcement is part of a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Additional information about the 11 projects can be found in the related backgrounder. The projects will help boost the number of tourists who visit the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and will allow local businesses to attract potential clients.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, greener and more resilient and inclusive economy.

"The tourism industry showcases Canada's attractions, culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism in Canada and continues to step up to the plate to assist tourism-sector businesses and organizations. The investments announced today will help 11 dynamic local organizations look to the future. Their projects are excellent news for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and its rich and diversified tourism industry."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.





in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.





With a national budget of $500 million , of which $485 million is administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. In Quebec , the initiative ended on March 31, 2023 .





, of which is administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. In , the initiative ended on . Over the past two years, 292 projects in Quebec have received support under the TRF. This financial aid, totalling $110,623,941 , complements the interventions of other partners, including the Government of Quebec .





have received support under the TRF. This financial aid, totalling , complements the interventions of other partners, including the Government of . In the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, 14 projects have received TRF funding, for a total investment by CED of $3,128,655 . These projects helped create 25 new jobs and maintain 6 existing ones.





. These projects helped create 25 new jobs and maintain 6 existing ones. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations, and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

