Abitibi Metals Strengthens Technical Team with Seasoned VP Exploration Appointment

Highlights:

Abitibi Metals Appoints Industry Veteran as VP Exploration – Mr. Louis Gariépy, P.Eng., joins the team with over 30 years of international mining experience.

– Mr. Louis Gariépy, P.Eng., joins the team with over 30 years of international mining experience. Key Leadership Addition – Mr. Gariepy played a pivotal role as VP Exploration at O3 Mining, which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines for nearly CAD$200 million .

– Mr. Gariepy played a pivotal role as VP Exploration at O3 Mining, which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines for nearly . Extensive Experience in Québec & Latin America – Previous roles include senior exploration positions at Anglo American, IAMGOLD, and Compañia Minera Milpo.

– Previous roles include senior exploration positions at Anglo American, IAMGOLD, and Compañia Minera Milpo. Track Record of Success – Contributed to the discovery and development of world-class assets, including Cerro Lindo VMS deposit in Peru .

– Contributed to the discovery and development of world-class assets, including Cerro Lindo VMS deposit in . Strategic Timing – Appointment aligns with Abitibi's fully financed 2025 exploration program, focused on expanding the high-grade B26 Deposit in Québec.

– Appointment aligns with Abitibi's fully financed 2025 exploration program, focused on expanding the high-grade B26 Deposit in Québec. Advancing the B26 Deposit – Mr. Gariepy's expertise will be instrumental in executing a high-impact Phase 3 exploration program.

LONDON, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Gariepy, P.Eng., (OIQ #107538) a seasoned professional with extensive industry experience, as its new Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Gariepy is the former Vice President of Exploration for O3 Mining Inc. He is a geological engineer with over 30 years of international mining experience, including substantial experience in Québec and Latin America. Mr. Gariepy also served as Exploration Manager of Anglo-American plc in Peru, during which time he was instrumental in the delineation of their exploration programs and discovery of an extension to the world class Quellaveco Cu-Mo porphyry deposit, leading to a significant mineral resource increase.

Prior to his role at Anglo American plc, Mr. Gariepy served as Exploration Manager of IAMGOLD Corporation in Peru from 2005 to 2012, working on a wide array of projects in Latin America. Mr. Gariepy has also worked for Compañia Minera Milpo from 1999 to 2005, where he contributed to making of the Cerro Lindo VMS deposit a world-class mining asset.

Mr. Gariepy began his career as a mining explorationist with Noranda Inc. in Québec from 1986 to 1997.

"We are thrilled to welcome Louis to the Abitibi Metals team. As Vice President of Exploration at O3 Mining, he played a pivotal role in its success, culminating in a nearly CAD$200 million acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we advance the B26 Deposit to its next phase of growth. With full financing secured for 2025, we are gearing up for a high-impact Phase 3 program focused on expanding this high-grade polymetallic resource in Quebec." – Jonathon Deluce, CEO, Abitibi Metals commented.

Louis Gariepy commented: "I am very excited to take on this role as I truly believe the quality of the asset and professionalism of the team members form the necessary foundation to expand the resource base at B26 and demonstrate a robust economic viability within the renown Selbaie VMS district."

In accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan, it has granted 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Gariepy. The Options are exercisable at $0.30 for a period of 5 years.

Digital Marketing Program:

The Company reports that it has entered into an agreement with MarketJar Media Inc. ("MarketJar") dated February 21, 2025, pursuant to which MarketJar will provide a digital marketing campaign (the "Agreement"). The term of the Agreement is for twelve months for a total retainer of US$95,000, to be paid upfront.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MarketJar will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in February including branding and content creation, content placement, email marketing, and digital marketing optimization services.

MarketJar is a digital marketing, publishing and creative agency based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in advertising, content creation and distribution. MarketJar, its directors, and staff are arms length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest.

The Company reports it has signed an agreement with Think Ink which is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that includes data appending, e-mail marketing and pay-per-click on-line banner/native ads. Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors. The Company has budgeted up to US$100,000 for the marketing services of Think Ink during the initial Term; Think Ink's services to the Company will include the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banner, native ads and direct response.

The Agreement is for an initial 3-month term (the "Term") with either party having the right at any time to terminate upon 30 days written notice.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

SOURCE Abitibi Metals Corp.

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email [email protected], or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.