Abitibi Metals Outlines 8.7 Kilometres of High-Priority Drill Targets from VTEM™ Survey at B26 Project

The survey successfully delineated 8.7 km of high-priority conductive horizon targets, several of which are located along strike and at depth from the known B26 Deposit, which hosts a current resource of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf – 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag).

"The VTEM™ results confirm what we were hoping for, showing several areas with strong potential for new discoveries," said Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals. "These results build a solid pipeline of new drill targets to support our ongoing infill and step-out drilling at B26. They also strengthen our ability to define and prioritize regional targets, which make up one of the key pillars of our Phase 3 drill program."

The VTEM™ survey has been successfully completed over the B26 Project, with all data processed and validated by Geotech Ltd.

The copper stringer zone at B26 displays a well-defined conductive response, while the main zinc-rich ore body remains non-conductive. Despite this, a potential 1.3 km western extension of the main deposit has been identified. This zone is characterized by a low magnetic signature and is supported by early-stage indications of zinc and silver mineralization.

Two new high-priority targets have been delineated along the Enjalran–Brouillan contact, exhibiting geophysical and geological characteristics similar to the B26 deposit. These targets represent an additional 3.4 km of prospective strike length for follow-up exploration. These include:

Comparable VTEM™ conductive and magnetic responses;

A favourable geological context marked by the presence of felsic volcanic (rhyolite) units;

Historical drill intercepts containing chalcopyrite (the primary copper-bearing mineral at B26), as well as sphalerite and silver.

Two discrete conductive anomalies have been identified along the corridor between the B26 deposit and the past-producing Selbaie Mine. Based on Geotech's interpretation, these anomalies are consistent with a favourable VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide) environment. To refine these targets, advanced geophysical inversion and Maxwell modeling are recommended to better constrain geometry, depth, and drill targeting. These anomalies collectively outline an additional 4 km of mineralized trend for systematic exploration.

Next Steps:

The Company is planning property wide program of 2,000 to 4,000 metre follow-up drill program, expected to commence where accessible during the Phase 3 Program with the remaining in winter 2026, focusing on high-priority targets defined by the VTEM data and compilation of historical results from geophysical surveys and drilling.

Integration of VTEM results with existing geophysical and geological data sets will further refine exploration models across the property.

Please see Figure 1 below for the locations of VTEM anomalies and their relationship to the known B26 Deposit.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Louis Gariépy, P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate1 of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf - 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modeled zones.

