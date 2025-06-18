Abitibi Metals Announces Phase 3 Drill Strategy and Growth Model Potential

The Phase 3 drill program is set to restart over the coming days, beginning with two drill rigs and expanding to three, with a total of approximately 17,500 metres planned. Directional drilling technology will be employed to increase targeting accuracy and reduce drilling metres. The Company currently owns 50% of the B26 Deposit and retains the option to earn an additional 30% from SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec (see news release dated November 16, 2023).

CEO Jonathon Deluce stated: "Phase 3 marks the most ambitious and technically advanced drill campaign in Abitibi's history. With B26 remaining completely open for expansion, our objective is to define additional high-grade mineralization that could significantly increase the scale and potential of the deposit. Backed by a strong technical team, modern exploration tools, and a clear growth strategy, we believe this program represents a transformative opportunity to unlock meaningful value for our shareholders."

Drill #1 will begin with new holes targeting the eastern extent of the deposit, while Drill #2 will re-enter historical holes on the western side to test expansional targets up to 80 metres from the original intercepts. Six holes are planned to test wide gaps (greater than 100 metres) within the block model, with the aim of improving estimated grades and/or upgrading Inferred resources to the Indicated category.

The majority of the program will focus on expansion drilling outside the existing block model, with 14 holes planned up to 500 metres beyond the current deposit boundaries. To date, 11,660 metres have been fully designed, with an additional 5,900 metres allocated for immediate follow-up. The program is budgeted at an all-in cost of $250 per metre.

Directional Drilling:

Throughout the program, the Company will utilize directional drilling to enhance the precision of target testing and improve cost efficiencies, particularly in mid-level to deeper areas of the deposit. Initially, eight historical drill holes located near the deposit boundaries have been selected for re-entry. Branch holes from these locations will test extensions up to 80 metres from the original intercepts and known Inferred resource zones. Success in these holes could result in a cost-effective increase to the Inferred mineral resource.

New primary holes will be complemented by an 80-metre spaced grid of secondary branch holes, with a focus on delineating high-grade mineralized zones. This will maximize the budget while increasing drill coverage with step-out drilling up to 500 metres from the limit of the B26 Deposit.

Growth Potential:

Should the Phase 3 drill program achieve its targeted objectives, the Company believes there is strong potential for a significant increase in the overall mineral resource inventory at the B26 Project. Based on the 2024 block model prepared by SGS and current geological interpretations, the Company believes that strategic step-out drilling targeting extensions of high-grade Cu-Au and Zn-Ag zones could significantly expand the known mineralized system. If successful, this program could increase the current footprint of the mineralized horizon by more than 70%.

The Company further believes that the strength of the alteration system, combined with the current scale of the Cu-Au stringer zone, suggests the presence of a more substantial, yet undiscovered, source of mineralization. This phase of drilling aims to identify that source, with a focus on testing:

Gravity anomalies identified at depth and to the east of the deposit,

Eastern shoot expansion, where strong high-grade intercepts remain open at depth. These occur in close proximity to a Proterozoic diabase dyke—typically a good indicator of deep structural controls.

Western extension at depth along the main shoot, where broad and high-grade intercepts were encountered in 2024 drilling (e.g., Hole #338W1 returned 2.4% CuEq over 17.5 meters).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Louis Gariépy, P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

RSU Issuance:

The Company has granted an aggregate of 600,000 restricted share units ("RSU") to officers and directors of the Company which will vest equally over three years, with the first vesting occurring after 10 months. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate1 of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf - 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modeled zones.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada – Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report : February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production.

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email [email protected], or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.