Last year Abilitech partnered with the Praxis Spinal Cord Institute, based in Vancouver, to help scale its device for mass commercialization.

"We're proud to have entered the Canadian marketplace, effectively immediately," said Angie Conley, founder and CEO of Abilitech Medical. "There are many individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries, Muscular Dystrophy, Multiple Sclerosis and other neuromuscular disorders who will benefit from our assistive technology, and are anxious to perform daily activities like eating, brushing teeth and opening doors."

The Abilitech Assist, introduced in the U.S. last year, is the first and only powered orthotic device to include assistance at the elbow and the shoulder. The externally worn product uses a combination of custom-calibrated springs, motors and firmware to provide functional independence to patients who have lost movement of their arms. It can help users lift objects up to 12 ounces and supports range of motion at the shoulder and elbow.

Interested patients and their caregivers are invited to learn more and register for a free, confidential telehealth evaluation at www.abilitechmedical.com/contact. Clinicians, physical and occupational therapists and rehabilitation professionals can contact [email protected] to inquire about the device and learn how to bring it to their populations.

"We're excited to build connections and demonstrate outcomes with clinicians and patients throughout Canada," said Conley. "Our device is intuitive and easy to use, can be leveraged in numerous settings and benefits families as well as patients by lessening the burden of care."

About Abilitech Medical

Abilitech Medical brings innovative solutions to market that allow people living with upper-limb neuromuscular conditions that prevent their arms to function independently. The company's first product, the Abilitech Assist, is a one-of-a-kind powered orthotic device that provides functional assistance and support to both the elbow and the shoulder, and­­­­ improves the lives of those affected by neuromuscular weakness.

SOURCE Abilitech Medical

For further information: Beth LaBreche, (612) 578-2834, [email protected]