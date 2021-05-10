SCOTCHFORT, PE, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick W. Gould Jr., announced funding for active transportation and social infrastructure for the Abegweit First Nation community.

Investments will support the implementation of the Abegweit Connects project which will build active transportation infrastructure to connect the First Nation community to the Hillsborough River and the Confederation Trail. This project includes the construction of several structures to create a safe and direct access to the waterfront and multi-use trail. This initiative will provide the community with new opportunities to remain active, and reconnect residents with the Hillsborough River, which was an essential transportation route and food source for past generations. This project will also encourage new economic development initiatives for Abegweit First Nation, as well as support the pandemic response and economic recovery efforts.

The Province of Prince Edward Island is providing approximately 15 acres of land, on the south side of Route 2, to the Abegweit First Nation for the nominal fee of one dollar. This land conveyance will support the Abegweit Connects project and the community's plans for future development.

Additional funding will also support the preparation of plans, specifications and cost estimates for the development of the Epekwitk Mena'taqug Centre set for construction this year in Scotchfort. The new Centre will improve access as well as the quality of community, cultural, and recreational infrastructure in the community. The new community building will be built thanks to funding from the Government of Canada announced in August 2019.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.4 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure stream and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program.

Quotes

"Today's announcement will support key active transportation and social infrastructure to help the Abegweit First Nation build a stronger and more resilient community. The Abegweit Connects project and the preparation work for the Epekwitk Mena'taqug Centre will help the community connect with its traditional heritage while also looking to build a bright future for the next generations."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is providing a link to the culture and traditions of the past - while paving the way for future economic growth and development. Our island is enriched by the many contributions the PEI Mi'kmaq have made to this province. We are grateful for the opportunities to work alongside them to build a bright future for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Islanders."

The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"Abegweit First Nation is working hard to ensure community growth is met with improvements in social, cultural, and economic infrastructure. The Epekwitk Mena'taqug Centre and Abegweit Connects project represent two tremendous steps forward in this regard. We are very grateful and excited for the support from our Provincial and Federal partners and look forward to our continued partnership as we advance these projects in the spirit of reconciliation and mutual prosperity."

Chief Roderick Gould Jr., Abegweit First Nation, Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $382 million in 142 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Autumn Tremere, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-368-5112, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

