AbbVie's Suzanne Campbell recognized by peers

Suzanne Campbell credits her success to the team around her, which encompasses a motto that has governed her career—Together Everyone Achieves More (TEAM). "I constantly see that any idea or strategy gets so much better when you have the brain power of multiple colleagues and multiple perspectives," said Campbell. "And that collaboration makes any project more robust."

Suzanne was recognized for her work in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). HS is a painful, chronic, systemic, immune-mediated skin disease which affects between 1 to 3% of the global population however the diagnosis is often delayed or the condition is misdiagnosed with the true prevalence unknown.1 HS is known to produce lesions in the skin that are inflamed (swollen), recurrent and chronic (lasting for an extended period of time). HS can have both a psychological and physical impact.

"When I started meeting people with HS, their patient journey, which had been a very negative one in the healthcare system, became my passion project."

Stéphane Lassignardie, President, AbbVie Canada added: "We are very proud of Suzanne for this important acknowledgement. It is testament of our industry recognizing the importance of finding solutions for patients' where there are no options and real medical need for solutions."

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca and www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvieCanada and @abbvie on Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn page.

____________________ 1 The Canadian Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation - www.hs-foundationcanada.org

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

For further information: Media: Eileen Murphy, AbbVie Canada, (514) 832-7788, eileen.murphy@abbvie.com