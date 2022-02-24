AbbVie Announces Provincial Reimbursement for VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) with Obinutuzumab for Patients with Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba now reimburse VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) in combination with obinutuzumab for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The regimen combines six 28-day cycles of obinutuzumab with 12 cycles of VENCLEXTA.1 For full funding criteria, consult the list of medications in effect in each province.2,3,4,5 The combination treatment is also listed on the Drug Benefit List in the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program6 and has been on Québec's Listes des médicaments - Établissements since last November.7

"As a clinician, it's always best to have several treatment options available for my patients to treat their CLL. It is great news that venetoclax plus obinutuzumab is now reimbursed for Western Canadians," says Dr. Carolyn Owen, MD, MDres(UK), FRCPC, Associate Professor, Division of Hematology and Hematological Malignancies, Foothills Medical Centre. "Venetoclax is an innovative molecule that selectively inhibits the BCL-2 protein, which is responsible for helping cancer cells survive in the blood. We have been awaiting this time-limited targeted therapy option for CLL patients."

VENCLEXTA plus obinutuzumab is the first chemotherapy-free, fixed-duration combination regimen approved by Health Canada for patients with previously untreated CLL.

"Lymphoma Canada is pleased that this combination therapy is now available in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Due to the nature of the disease and its high relapse rate, it is important to offer patients additional treatment options in the frontline setting," says Antonella Rizza, Chief Executive Officer, Lymphoma Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with obinutuzumab, is the third indication for VENCLEXTA for the treatment of CLL. VENCLEXTA is a first-in-class B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 is a protein that prevents cancer cells from undergoing apoptosis, the process that leads to the natural death or self-destruction of cancer cells. VENCLEXTA is also approved in combination with rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with CLL who have received at least one prior therapy, and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with CLL with 17p deletion who have received at least one prior therapy, or patients with CLL without 17p deletion who have received at least one prior therapy and for whom there are no other available treatment options.1

"We are very proud of this tremendous milestone. VENCLEXTA plus obinutuzumab is now reimbursed in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba for people living with CLL. This combination is a much-needed treatment option and reinforces our commitment in Oncology. At AbbVie, we stand by our mission to transform the standard of care for people living with cancer," says Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

CLL, which is typically a slow-progressing cancer of the bone marrow and blood, is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. In Canada, CLL accounts for approximately 1,745 newly diagnosed cases of leukemia each year and is responsible for more than 600 deaths a year.8

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter, on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

